Happy Independence Day 2024 – Please Pray for Our Country

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024!

Psalms 31:24: “Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.”

Pray for our great country and do not lose hope.

Don’t forget to fly the American flag today…



Happy Independence Day 2024!

Here is our annual message to American patriots:

Celebrate with the American flag on July 4th – Bring the kids to a parade.

It will help them become patriotic.

Exposure to Independence Day parades makes children more patriotic.



It’s not just parades that make kids pro-American…

A study found that exposure to the American flag only boosts Republicans (not Democrats).



A 2011 study found that even a brief exposure to an American flag shifts voters to Republican beliefs, attitudes, and voting behavior.