Happy Independence Day 2024 – Please Pray for Our Country

by

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024!

Psalms 31:24: “Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.”

Pray for our great country and do not lose hope.

Don’t forget to fly the American flag today…
4th parade
Happy Independence Day 2024!

Here is our annual message to American patriots:

Celebrate with the American flag on July 4th – Bring the kids to a parade.
It will help them become patriotic.

Exposure to Independence Day parades makes children more patriotic.

It’s not just parades that make kids pro-American…
A study found that exposure to the American flag only boosts Republicans (not Democrats).

A 2011 study found that even a brief exposure to an American flag shifts voters to Republican beliefs, attitudes, and voting behavior.

Thousands of Trump supporters wait for President Trump to speak in Wildwood, New Jersey, hours before his arrival. – screen grab

 

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.