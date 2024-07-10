GRUSEOME: Boeing Aircraft Mechanic Killed After Being Accidentally Sucked Into Plane’s Engine

by
JACDEC / X
JACDEC / X

A Boeing aircraft mechanic has died after being sucked into the engine of one of its aircraft.

According to TMZ, local technician Abolfazl Amiri was performing routine maintenance at Chabahar Konarak Airport in southern Iran when the tragic incident took place.

During a test check, the right wing engine was running with the cover flaps open. Noticing he had left a tool near the engine, Amiri approached the turbine and was tragically sucked in.

The engine subsequently caught fire, prompting emergency responders to the scene, who later recovered Amiri’s remains from the engine.

The man’s death is the latest in a series of terrible PR for the American aerospace giant.

Just this week, the company pleaded guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge related to two separate crashes by its 737 Max planes that killed 346 passengers and crew.

As part of the plea deal, Boeing agreed to pay a criminal fine of $236.6 million.

Meanwhile, a Boeing aircraft also lost its wheel during a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Colorado. Fortunately, the plane landed safely and no passengers were hurt.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.