GRUSEOME: Boeing Aircraft Mechanic Killed After Being Accidentally Sucked Into Plane’s Engine

A Boeing aircraft mechanic has died after being sucked into the engine of one of its aircraft.

According to TMZ, local technician Abolfazl Amiri was performing routine maintenance at Chabahar Konarak Airport in southern Iran when the tragic incident took place.

During a test check, the right wing engine was running with the cover flaps open. Noticing he had left a tool near the engine, Amiri approached the turbine and was tragically sucked in.

The engine subsequently caught fire, prompting emergency responders to the scene, who later recovered Amiri’s remains from the engine.

2024-07-02: Varesh Airlines Boeing 737-500 (EP-VAF, built 1998) was standing at Cha Bahar Airport(OIZC), Iran when maintenance was carried out on the right engine #2. While the engine was running, a ground engineer who entered the safety zone was sucked into the turbine and died… pic.twitter.com/YL10HVenYY — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 8, 2024

The man’s death is the latest in a series of terrible PR for the American aerospace giant.

Just this week, the company pleaded guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge related to two separate crashes by its 737 Max planes that killed 346 passengers and crew.

As part of the plea deal, Boeing agreed to pay a criminal fine of $236.6 million.

Meanwhile, a Boeing aircraft also lost its wheel during a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Colorado. Fortunately, the plane landed safely and no passengers were hurt.