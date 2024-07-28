Grizzly Bear Discovered Decapitated With No Paws at Yellowstone

Residents of the small town of Gardiner in Montana are outraged and saddened after a popular grizzly bear was discovered in the Yellowstone River decapitated and without its paws.

The grizzly’s headless body was discovered by a photographer who took a picture of the bear lying lifeless in the Yellowstone River near Gardiner.

After residents started asking questions, The Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks revealed they euthanized the bear after it broke into a home.

Morgan Jacobsen who works for the FWP stated, “On Thursday the bear had broken into a home. Fish, Wildlife and Park staff responded and was able to dispatch the bear while it was in the river.”

When Jacobsen was asked why the bear was found beheaded without paws, he stated, “Something that we are required to do as an agency by the US Fish, Wildlife and Parks Service is to remove any parts of that bear that had potential monetary value—so that includes the head and the paws.”

“After a grizzly bear is euthanized, where does its body go? Is it thrown away, or returned to the land it came from? Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) says it depends on the circumstances.” https://t.co/9wG3OvCoMU — Bear Trust International (@BearTrust) July 23, 2024

Per KBZK:

Early Monday morning, a photo of a headless, pawless grizzly bear was captured by a river guide on the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. The photo upset many who saw it. I spoke with Morgan Jacobsen with FWP, who says,”Fish, Wildlife and Parks is aware of this grizzly in the Yellowstone River. This is the same bear that was removed after several weeks of conflict in Gardiner.” Jacobsen says it was a capture effort that lasted several weeks after a food-motivated bear was continually attracted to the area. “On Thursday the bear had broken into a home. Fish, Wildlife and Park staff responded and was able to dispatch the bear while it was in the river,” he says.