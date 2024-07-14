Grant Stinchfield: LGBTQ Mania Nearly Got Trump Killed – Former Secret Service Agent Blames Woke Agency Leadership

A breakdown in security nearly led to the assassination of President Donald J. Trump.

Former Secret Service Agent C.J. Joriff joins Grant Stinchfield and said the breakdown can be directly tied to Secret Service leadership and the Biden Administration.

Watch:

Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

