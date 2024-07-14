Grant Stinchfield: LGBTQ Mania Nearly Got Trump Killed – Former Secret Service Agent Blames Woke Agency Leadership

A breakdown in security nearly led to the assassination of President Donald J. Trump.
Former Secret Service Agent C.J. Joriff joins Grant Stinchfield and said the breakdown can be directly tied to Secret Service leadership and the Biden Administration.
Watch:
