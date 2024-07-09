Governor Kristi Noem’s Official Social Media Accounts Are Mysteriously Taken Down

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s official X Governor account and Facebook account has been taken down.

Users on X noticed Noem’s X account @GovKristiNoem was taken down and disocovered when users now go to her account it shows a blank page that reads “This account doesn’t exist”.

On Facebook, when users go to her official Governor page the message reads “This content isn’t available right now.”

LOOK:

BREAKING: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s social media accounts have been mysteriously deleted. Her official governor account is nowhere to be seen and her official Facebook page disappeared Is she resigning or something? What is going on? pic.twitter.com/9OIeLrISL6 — George (@BehizyTweets) July 8, 2024

Take a look at her Facebook account:

Per The Guardian:

Kristi Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota who has been dogged by controversy since recounting how she chose to shoot dead a puppy and a goat, attracted new questions when it was noted that some of her official social media accounts appeared to have been deleted. On Monday, a link from Noem’s official website led to an error message on Facebook, which said: “This content isn’t available right now. When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted.” On Twitter/X, the governor’s site linked to Noem’s personal page. The official @GovKristiNoem page displayed the message “This account doesn’t exist”. A new X account, @GovNoemOffice, created this month, had 309 followers, far fewer than the roughly half-million of Noem’s old account.

Noem’s personal X account is still active but has yet to adress the mysterious disapapreance of her official pages.

When Noem’s spokesperson, Ian Fury, was asked by the Guardian what happened to her social media pages, Fury did not give an explanation.