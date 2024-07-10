GHOULS: Multiple Liberal Media Outlets Report on Death of Senator Jim Inhofe by Smearing Him as a ‘Climate Change Denier’

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma has passed away at the age of 89.

While reporting this sad news, multiple liberal media outlets decided to take this opportunity to smear the deceased senator as a ‘climate change denier.’

One person on Twitter/X pointed out that the Washington Post has been kinder to terrorists when reporting their deaths.

This was the New York Times headline:

Compare to other New York Times death notices:

Here’s the far left HuffPost using the same language:

Politico has since changed their headline but this was their first one:

The Associated Press:

And on and on…

This was the Washington Post’s headline after terrorist al-Baghdadi was killed.

You think you despise the liberal media, but you don’t despise them enough.

These people cannot be trusted to cover anything objectively, even a good man’s death.

