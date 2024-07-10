GHOULS: Multiple Liberal Media Outlets Report on Death of Senator Jim Inhofe by Smearing Him as a ‘Climate Change Denier’

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma has passed away at the age of 89.

While reporting this sad news, multiple liberal media outlets decided to take this opportunity to smear the deceased senator as a ‘climate change denier.’

One person on Twitter/X pointed out that the Washington Post has been kinder to terrorists when reporting their deaths.

This was the New York Times headline:

You don’t hate the media enough pic.twitter.com/9XPxtxWkkx — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 9, 2024

Compare to other New York Times death notices:

One of these guys was a KKK member, another left a young woman to die in a car he crashed. The third threw a snowball on the Senate floor once. Guess which is which? pic.twitter.com/23QcyqiIvm — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 9, 2024

Here’s the far left HuffPost using the same language:

BREAKING: Former Sen. James Inhofe, the Oklahoma Republican known for his notorious climate denial, is dead at 89. https://t.co/YoqAnB5xBh — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 9, 2024

Politico has since changed their headline but this was their first one:

"This guy died but he deserved it bc he didn't believe in climate change" -Politico, basically pic.twitter.com/JSd8NRtbzF — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 9, 2024

The Associated Press:

BREAKING: GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, known for backing military and denying that climate change is human-made, dies at 89. https://t.co/y2k7KdCKFa — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2024

And on and on…

The media is your enemy pic.twitter.com/FgvW5FpU0Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 9, 2024

Important to understand that this is the lens through which the left sees you. You are either a faithful adherent to their religion or you are a heretic. There’s nothing in between https://t.co/381n2ujYXk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 9, 2024

This was the Washington Post’s headline after terrorist al-Baghdadi was killed.

You don’t hate the media enough. You think you do, but you don’t. pic.twitter.com/79V5xSssON — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) July 9, 2024

You think you despise the liberal media, but you don’t despise them enough.

These people cannot be trusted to cover anything objectively, even a good man’s death.