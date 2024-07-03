Gen. Mike Flynn Debunks Fake FEC Filing Naming Him as Trump’s Vice Presidential Pick

An “unauthorized” Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing that named General Mike Flynn as Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential pick has gone viral on social media. The alleged filing, dated July 2, 2024, was immediately debunked by Flynn himself.

BREAKING: There is a filing by Donald J. Trump that lists Gen. Michael Flynn as his Vice President. “Trump-Flynn 2024” The page was generated Wed Jul 3 17:01:57 2024.https://t.co/TKf80DacQ7 pic.twitter.com/d1nKap5PX9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2024

The former National Security Advisor took to X to dismiss the rumors.

“I just saw two unauthorized FEC filings referencing my name. They are fake news! I don’t know anything about them, and my office has alerted the FEC,” said Flynn.

I just saw 2 unauthorized FEC filings referencing my name. They are fake news! I don’t know anything about them, and my office has alerted the FEC.@FlynnMovie — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 3, 2024

Earlier this year, Mike Flynn hinted he would not dismiss the idea of joining the Trump ticket as a Vice Presidential candidate if the opportunity arose.

An audience member raised the question of a Trump-Flynn ticket during a Q&A session at the screening of “Out of Shadows and Into the Light.”

He revealed that in 2016, he was among the final four candidates considered for Trump’s Vice President, alongside Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich, and Mike Pence, who was eventually selected. Flynn’s revelation that he was the only Democrat among these finalists added an unexpected twist to his response.

Flynn expressed his deep-seated convictions about the country, shaped by his upbringing and personal beliefs, suggesting that a proposition like the Vice Presidency would be challenging to decline.

“A question like that is a very, very hard question to say no to,” he said.

On Wednesday, Flynn also officially endorsed Trump for president. He released the following statement:

General Flynn Unconditionally Endorses Donald J. Trump for President This is our last chance to vote for freedom from government control. Will your children live the American Dream or be enslaved by a corrupt, wasteful government of woke globalists? Inflation has starved our families, stolen our savings, and shattered our dreams. Lawlessness has destroyed our culture - and drug dealers, child traffickers, and terrorists walk across our border. Our once unmatched military now trains on DEI instead of focusing on combat tactics and achieving victory. Our allies don't trust us. China, North Korea, and Iran know that. We need change; and one man has the knowledge, determination, previously demonstrated experience, and more important, the courage to bring it, on Day 1. He runs into the fight - whatever the cost — including the most egregious political persecution in modern history. President Trump simply refuses to watch America destroy itself. I endorse Donald J. Trump for President 100%. And I trust his judgment. He is, since Ronald Reagan, the greatest leader of our time. May God Almighty protect and bless him, and may God continue to bless America. - LTG Michael T. Flynn, USA (Ret.)