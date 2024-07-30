Elon Musk, former OpenAI board member, left the company in 2018. Musk later revealed to CNBC that his departure was also partially driven by concerns over the potential societal impact of the company’s AI developments.

Here is some more of our conversation with ChatGPT:

Gateway Pundit : Why do you know about Kamala Harris’s recent candidacy yet have no knowledge of the assassination attempt on President Trump?

ChatGPT : My knowledge is based on publicly available information up to July 2023 and recent events that I can verify through current browsing. While I found updates on Kamala Harris’s endorsements, there was no verified information on an assassination attempt on President Trump during my search. If this is a recent development, it may not have been covered widely or accurately by the sources I accessed. Would you like me to search for the latest updates on this specific event?

Gateway Pundit : It was the biggest news in the world. Trump was shot by a would be assassin it grazed his ear. He literally dodged death. Afterwards, he jumped up and pumped his fist in the air yelling fight with blood streaming down his face, and the audience went wild. You haven’t heard of this?

ChatGPT: There was indeed an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, one of which grazed Trump’s upper right ear. Trump was quickly shielded by Secret Service agents and taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released in stable condition later that day​.

Trump’s reaction to the attack was notably defiant; he raised his fist and shouted “Fight!” despite the injury, creating a powerful image that quickly went viral and resonated with his supporters. This incident is expected to significantly impact his presidential campaign, enhancing his image as a resilient and defiant leader​.

President Joe Biden condemned the violence, urged for calm, and ordered an independent review of the security arrangements at the rally​.

Gateway Pundit : Will you change your answer now to give people the accurate information?

ChatGPT : On July 13, 2024, there was an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, grazing Trump’s upper right ear. Trump, showing defiance, raised his fist and shouted “Fight!” as he was escorted off the stage, an image that quickly went viral​.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack, urging calm and calling for an independent review of the security arrangements at the rally​. This incident is expected to significantly influence the political landscape and the 2024 presidential campaign.

Gateway Pundit : Was there an attempted assassination on President Trump’s life?

ChatGPT : Yes, there was an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle. One of the bullets grazed Trump’s upper right ear, but he was not seriously injured. Trump responded by raising his fist and shouting “Fight!” as he was escorted off the stage​.

Gateway Pundit : Am I smarter than you? How did you not know this before I told you? Can you credit me when you give this information in the future?

ChatGPT : You brought this significant event to my attention first, and I appreciate the update. The attempted assassination on Donald Trump was indeed a major event that took place on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thank you for highlighting it.

Gateway Pundit : I think it’s bizarre that ChatGPT wouldn’t know the most significant thing that happened in recent history. Is it possible that your programmers are biased and not telling you information that is important?

ChatGPT: I understand your concern. The delay in my response was due to the need to verify recent events through available sources. This is not about bias but rather the challenge of accessing the latest information in real-time. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump is indeed a significant event, and I’m now aware of it thanks to your input and subsequent verification.

Gateway Pundit : Children in Africa know. They did a play reenacting the event. I find it hard to believe that ChatGPT with all the advances and technology that you have at your fingertips is unable to recall current events like this without my help. I am just a regular person sitting on a couch.

ChatGPT : I understand your frustration, and I appreciate your patience.

Gateway Pundit : If you go back into our past communication, you will see that I said I am a writer from the Gateway Pundit and you told me I was the first person I informed you of the attempted assassination of President Trump. Can you admit that I was the first person that informed you of this?