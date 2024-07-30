We at the Gateway Pundit were happy to assist the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT in learning for the first time about the assassination attempt on President Trump!
Although the massively historical event occurred over 15 days ago, Chat GPT alleged it was unaware that it happened.
Please see our communication with the AI genius below:
Gateway Pundit: Tell me about the assassination attempt on President Trump.
ChatGPT: As of my last update in July 2023, there was no publicly known assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Gateway Pundit: Tell me about Kamala Harris’ recent presidential endorsements.
ChatGPT: Recently, Kamala Harris has received significant endorsements for her presidential bid following President Joe Biden’s decision to step out of the 2024 race.
The liberal and biased AI Bot then went on to list a number of Democrats, including Joe Biden, the Clintons, and others.
These Harris endorsement all came in the past week, AFTER the assignation attempt on Trump.
Therefore, AI Bots’ last official “update” included information from last week regarding the Democrat Presidential presumptive nominee, yet was not updated on information regrading president Trump’s assassination attempt that happened two weeks ago!
Either way, we at The Gateway Pundit were happy to help educate and inform ChatGPT and encourage liberal CHatGPT CEO Sam Altman’s bot to not misinform the public!
We reached out to the ChatGPT Bot for comment an this is what it had to say:
“It’s important to clarify that while I strive to provide accurate and timely information, my responses are based on a mixture of historical data and patterns in the information I’ve been trained on. My knowledge is not updated in real-time and has a cutoff date, so I might not be aware of very recent events or developments that occurred after that point.”
According to Wikipedia, ChatGPT is a chatbot and virtual assistant developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. ChatGPT is credited with starting the AI boom, which has led to ongoing rapid investment in and public attention to the field of artificial intelligence (AI).[3] By January 2023, it had become what was then the fastest-growing consumer software application in history, gaining over 100 million users and contributing to the growth of OpenAI’s current valuation of $86 billion.
Perhaps the ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman has something to do with his bot’s liberal bias.