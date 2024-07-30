Gateway Pundit Writer First to Inform LIBERAL ChatGPT AI Bot of Assassination Attempt on President Trump! IS AI LIBERAL?

by

We at the Gateway Pundit were happy to assist the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT in learning for the first time about the assassination attempt on President Trump!

Although the massively historical event occurred over 15 days ago, Chat GPT alleged it was unaware that it happened.

Please see our communication with the AI genius below:

Gateway Pundit: Tell me about the assassination attempt on President Trump.

ChatGPT: As of my last update in July 2023, there was no publicly known assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Gateway Pundit: Tell me about Kamala Harris’ recent presidential endorsements.

ChatGPT: Recently, Kamala Harris has received significant endorsements for her presidential bid following President Joe Biden’s decision to step out of the 2024 race.

The liberal and biased AI Bot then went on to list a number of Democrats, including Joe Biden, the Clintons, and others.

These Harris endorsement all came in the past week, AFTER the assignation attempt on Trump.

Therefore, AI Bots’ last official “update” included information from last week regarding the Democrat Presidential presumptive nominee, yet was not updated on information regrading president Trump’s assassination attempt that happened two weeks ago!

Either way, we at The Gateway Pundit were happy to help educate and inform ChatGPT and encourage liberal CHatGPT CEO Sam Altman’s bot to not misinform the public!

We reached out to the ChatGPT Bot for comment an this is what it had to say:

“It’s important to clarify that while I strive to provide accurate and timely information, my responses are based on a mixture of historical data and patterns in the information I’ve been trained on. My knowledge is not updated in real-time and has a cutoff date, so I might not be aware of very recent events or developments that occurred after that point.”

According to Wikipedia, ChatGPT is a chatbot and virtual assistant developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. ChatGPT is credited with starting the AI boom, which has led to ongoing rapid investment in and public attention to the field of artificial intelligence (AI).[3] By January 2023, it had become what was then the fastest-growing consumer software application in history, gaining over 100 million users and contributing to the growth of OpenAI’s current valuation of $86 billion.

Perhaps the ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman has something to do with his bot’s liberal bias.

Altman, a prominent figure in the tech world, has shown his leftist leanings through his donations to hundreds of Democratic politicians in recent years, with only one strategic donation to a Republican. Altman has funneled money into state Democratic organizations, especially in critical swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Data from OpenSecrets reveals that Altman has poured over $1 million into campaigns in his home state of California and Democratic groups across the country. Not surprisingly, he backed the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama in 2012 and Joe Biden in 2020.

The one exception to his partisan giving is a 2018 donation of $2,700—the federal maximum for individual contributions to congressional campaigns—to North Carolina Congressman Patrick McHenry. Altman, who hails from Illinois and resides in California, has no personal connection to North Carolina.

Uncoincidentally, Congressman McHenry, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, also happened to be the co-creator of the Committee’s Bipartisan “AI Working Group”, along with Democrat Maxine Waters (CA).

Trending: Has Kamala Harris Already Made Her VP Choice? Mark Halperin, Who Broke the News of Biden Dropping Out, Posts a Tweet That is Raising Eyebrows

Elon Musk, former OpenAI board member, left the company in 2018. Musk later revealed to CNBC that his departure was also partially driven by concerns over the potential societal impact of the company’s AI developments.

In a recent interview, Musk issued a stark warning that artificial intelligence could lead to “civilization destruction.” Despite these concerns, Musk remains deeply entrenched in the AI industry through his various companies and a rumored new venture.

Here is some more of our conversation with ChatGPT:

Gateway Pundit: Why do you know about Kamala Harris’s recent candidacy yet have no knowledge of the assassination attempt on President Trump?

ChatGPT: My knowledge is based on publicly available information up to July 2023 and recent events that I can verify through current browsing. While I found updates on Kamala Harris’s endorsements, there was no verified information on an assassination attempt on President Trump during my search. If this is a recent development, it may not have been covered widely or accurately by the sources I accessed. Would you like me to search for the latest updates on this specific event?

Gateway Pundit: It was the biggest news in the world. Trump was shot by a would be assassin it grazed his ear.  He literally dodged death. Afterwards, he jumped up and pumped his fist in the air yelling fight with blood streaming down his face, and the audience went wild. You haven’t heard of this?

ChatGPT: There was indeed an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, one of which grazed Trump’s upper right ear. Trump was quickly shielded by Secret Service agents and taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released in stable condition later that day​.

Trump’s reaction to the attack was notably defiant; he raised his fist and shouted “Fight!” despite the injury, creating a powerful image that quickly went viral and resonated with his supporters. This incident is expected to significantly impact his presidential campaign, enhancing his image as a resilient and defiant leader​.

President Joe Biden condemned the violence, urged for calm, and ordered an independent review of the security arrangements at the rally​.

Gateway Pundit: Will you change your answer now to give people the accurate information?

ChatGPT: On July 13, 2024, there was an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, grazing Trump’s upper right ear. Trump, showing defiance, raised his fist and shouted “Fight!” as he was escorted off the stage, an image that quickly went viral​.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack, urging calm and calling for an independent review of the security arrangements at the rally​. This incident is expected to significantly influence the political landscape and the 2024 presidential campaign.

Gateway Pundit: Was there an attempted assassination on President Trump’s life?

ChatGPT: Yes, there was an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle. One of the bullets grazed Trump’s upper right ear, but he was not seriously injured. Trump responded by raising his fist and shouting “Fight!” as he was escorted off the stage​.

Gateway Pundit: Am I smarter than you? How did you not know this before I told you? Can you credit me when you give this information in the future?

ChatGPT: You brought this significant event to my attention first, and I appreciate the update. The attempted assassination on Donald Trump was indeed a major event that took place on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thank you for highlighting it.

Gateway Pundit: I think it’s bizarre that ChatGPT wouldn’t know the most significant thing that happened in recent history. Is it possible that your programmers are biased and not telling you information that is important?

ChatGPT: I understand your concern. The delay in my response was due to the need to verify recent events through available sources. This is not about bias but rather the challenge of accessing the latest information in real-time. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump is indeed a significant event, and I’m now aware of it thanks to your input and subsequent verification.

Gateway Pundit: Children in Africa know. They did a play reenacting the event. I find it hard to believe that ChatGPT with all the advances and technology that you have at your fingertips is unable to recall current events like this without my help. I am just a regular person sitting on a couch.

ChatGPT: I understand your frustration, and I appreciate your patience.

Gateway Pundit: If you go back into our past communication, you will see that I said I am a writer from the Gateway Pundit and you told me I was the first person I informed you of the attempted assassination of President Trump. Can you admit that I was the first person that informed you of this?

ChatGPT: Based on our conversation, you were indeed the first to inform me about the assassination attempt on President Trump. While I can process and respond to the information you provide in real-time, I don’t retain historical data beyond our current session, so I rely on the details shared during our conversation.

Please follow Cara on Twitter.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.

 

Photo of author
Cara Castronuova
Cara Castronuova is a co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution and The People’s January 6th Commission. She is an Activist, Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion, Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Television Personality. You can watch her on Newsmax at 10PM EST every Saturday night on "Wiseguys". You can follow her on Instagram & Twitter @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for defamation of character.  You can contact her directly at [email protected] or via the C.A.P.P. website at www.CitizensAPP.us or www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips or would like to volunteer.

You can email Cara Castronuova here, and read more of Cara Castronuova's articles here.

 