France Rail Line Target of Major Sabotage Hours Before the Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics

Travelers are stranded at rail stations around the country.
Chaos in France
The French High Speed Rail network has been ‘severely vandalised’ leaving travellers stranded at stations around the Country.
The same day as the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. pic.twitter.com/uiIuCRJkh9
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 26, 2024
There were a series of coordinated arson attacks on the rail stations in France on Friday.
Good morning, New York. This was our most-read story while you were asleep: Co-ordinated arson attacks on France’s high-speed rail services hours before the Olympics opening ceremony have alarmed organisers of the Paris summer Games https://t.co/HJajXhm11x pic.twitter.com/PsT0l6GEW9
— Financial Times (@FT) July 26, 2024
At least 250,000 passengers are stranded following the attacks.
Authorities call this intentional attacks and malicious acts.
CBS News reported:
France’s high speed rail system was hit by several acts of “criminal” vandalism Friday, disrupting travel in the country as thousands of people flocked to Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics set to take place later in the day. No injuries were immediately reported.
France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on social media that “acts of sabotage were carried out in a prepared and coordinated manner” across the rail network.
“The consequences on the rail network are massive and serious,” Attal said. “Our intelligence services and law enforcement are mobilized to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts.”
France’s transportation minister told local media that attacks on three sites in the early hours of the morning involved cable clusters connected to the railway being doused with fuel and set on fire.