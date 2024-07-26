France Rail Line Target of Major Sabotage Hours Before the Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics

Travelers are stranded at rail stations around the country.

Chaos in France The French High Speed Rail network has been ‘severely vandalised’ leaving travellers stranded at stations around the Country. The same day as the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. pic.twitter.com/uiIuCRJkh9 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 26, 2024

There were a series of coordinated arson attacks on the rail stations in France on Friday.

Good morning, New York. This was our most-read story while you were asleep: Co-ordinated arson attacks on France’s high-speed rail services hours before the Olympics opening ceremony have alarmed organisers of the Paris summer Games https://t.co/HJajXhm11x pic.twitter.com/PsT0l6GEW9 — Financial Times (@FT) July 26, 2024

At least 250,000 passengers are stranded following the attacks.

Authorities call this intentional attacks and malicious acts.



CBS News reported: