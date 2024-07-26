France Rail Line Target of Major Sabotage Hours Before the Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics

The rail line in France was sabotaged on Friday just hours before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics (screen grab)

Travelers are stranded at rail stations around the country.

There were a series of coordinated arson attacks on the rail stations in France on Friday.

At least 250,000 passengers are stranded following the attacks.

Authorities call this intentional attacks and malicious acts.

CBS News reported:

France’s high speed rail system was hit by several acts of “criminal” vandalism Friday, disrupting travel in the country as thousands of people flocked to Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics set to take place later in the day. No injuries were immediately reported.

France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on social media that “acts of sabotage were carried out in a prepared and coordinated manner” across the rail network.

“The consequences on the rail network are massive and serious,” Attal said. “Our intelligence services and law enforcement are mobilized to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts.”

France’s transportation minister told local media that attacks on three sites in the early hours of the morning involved cable clusters connected to the railway being doused with fuel and set on fire.

Jim Hoft
