FOX News Scores Major Legal Victory Against Former ‘Disinformation Czar’ Nina Jankowicz

Do you remember Nina Jankowicz? She is the singing left-wing loon that the Biden Administration wanted to embed in the Department of Homeland Security as a ‘disinformation’ czar.

Jankowicz sued FOX News, singling out a handful of hosts who criticized her on the air. Jankowicz claimed it was defamation.

Now a judge has thrown out her case, in a major win for FOX and a big blow for Jankowicz.

Mediaite reported:

Fox News Scores Court Victory as Defamation Lawsuit Tossed Fox News claimed legal victory on Monday when the defamation lawsuit filed by former “disinformation czar” Nina Jankowicz was dismissed. A federal judge in Delaware, Judge Colm F. Connolly, dismissed Jankowicz’s complaint that several Fox News hosts — including Maria Bartiromo, Sean Hannity, and former host Tucker Carlson — targeted her during their shows and that she “was repeatedly demeaned and defamed in highly personal language,” according to The New York Times‘ coverage of her lawsuit last year. Jankowicz, a specialist in Russian disinformation, was the former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board. She claimed that the hosts’ commentary accusing her of enforcing government-backed censorship of free speech — which she denied — threatened her personal safety as well as her career, and it resulted in her resigning from the panel.

For her part, Jankowicz is still pushing the disinformation narrative about social media. Watch:

"The environment has become a lot more polluted when it comes to disinformation," The American Sunlight Project CEO Nina Jankowicz says on social media. "It's a crowded environment. It's one that's fast-moving, and frankly, it's one that voters need to kind of watch out for…" pic.twitter.com/QjFENr0ZMR — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) July 22, 2024

This was a win for FOX News and free speech.