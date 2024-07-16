Four-Time Grammy Nominee Faces Backlash for ‘Worst Ever’ National Anthem Performance During MLB Home Run Derby — Claims She’s Drunk (VIDEO)

Four-time Grammy nominee and American country music singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress faced harsh criticism for her national anthem performance at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Andress kicks off the game with a performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” when her delivery falls flat. Her rendition of the anthem became the subject of widespread condemnation.

Social media erupted with criticism, with numerous viewers branding it the “worst-ever National Anthem performance.”

On Tuesday, following her embarrassing performance, Andress revealed that her performance woes were due to her being drunk.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid,” she wrote on X.

Her admission did little to quell the outrage. Many saw her behavior as profoundly disrespectful, particularly given the solemnity of the occasion.

“That is unbelievably disrespectful to be so drunk and incapacitated that you can’t honor our country,” one critic said.

The good news is, Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is finally free.

