Former Sniper Rep. Cory Mills to Conduct “Parallel Independent Investigation” Into Trump Assassination Attempt in Response to Johnson’s ‘Task Force’

GOP Congressman Cory Mills on Monday said he will be conducting a “parallel independent investigation” into the attempted assassination against President Trump after Speaker Johnson assembled a disappointing task force to probe the Butler shooting.

The Florida lawmaker and former sniper said expressed his disappointment in Johnson’s Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force.

Notably missing from the task force are two veterans who happened to be snipers: Eli Crane and Cory Mills.

“It’s very unfortunate but not surprising for anyone familiar with how DC works. I’m not a politician, leadership, or a ‘yes man,’” Mills said in a statement on X on Monday.

“I wish the members of Speaker Johnson’s Task Force well, and think it’s time for a parallel independent investigation with subject matter experts (SME) and the whistleblowers who’ve already come forward that myself and Rep. Eli Crane and Benny Johnson have spoken with,” Mills said. “I will be speaking with other members, and although I won’t have subpoena powers, I will personally fund whatever is required for additional staff to further investigation and expose the truth.”

Speaker Johnson earlier Monday announced a Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force with seven Republicans:

• Mike Kelly

• Mark Green

• RINO Dave Joyce

• Laurel Lee

• Michael Waltz

• Clay Higgins

• Pat Fallon

Eli Crane and Cory Mills visited the site of the attempted assassination against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cory Mills believes the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13 could have been a setup.

This is probably why Speaker Johnson did not choose Mills to be a part of the task force. He believes the Secret Service was in on the hit job.

Virtually no one believes 20-year-old Thomas Crooks acted alone.

According to the official narrative, Crooks did the following all by himself without an insider’s help: