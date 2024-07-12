Former Pelosi Staffer Accused of Raping Ex-Senate Aide

A former staffer of Rep. Nancy Pelosi has been accused of raping an ex-Senate aide, according to a bombshell report by the San Fransisco Chronicle.

In the report, it was revealed Kevin Ortiz, who is the current co-president of the Latinx Democratic Club and former staffer for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, has been accused of sexually assaulting Zahra Hajee, a former aide to U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.

In the report, Hajee accused Ortiz of sexually assaulting her in March and April of 2021.

Ortiz has denied all of the allegations and claims the sexual encounters between him and Hajee were consensual.

Per The Washington Examiner:

An ex-Senate staffer has come forward with allegations that she was sexually assaulted by a former aide to onetime House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

A police report obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle details Zahra Hajee’s accusations against Kevin Ortiz.

Hajee, a former aide to San Francisco City Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, has also worked for Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA). She claims Ortiz sexually assaulted her in March and April 2021.

Ortiz denies the allegations, saying through his lawyers that the encounters were consensual. Ortiz is the co-president of the Latinx Democratic Club and was working for Pelosi when he met Hajee in early 2021. While he continues to serve as president of the political club, Ortiz left the Democratic leader’s office in 2022. In an attempt to verify his claims that the relationship was mutual, the former Pelosi aide provided screenshots of text messages that show Hajee repeatedly requesting to meet up with Ortiz.

According to police reports, Hajee reported the alleged sexual assaults to Pelosi’s office in 2022.

