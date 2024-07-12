Former Pelosi Staffer Accused of Raping Ex-Senate Aide

A former staffer of Rep. Nancy Pelosi has been accused of raping an ex-Senate aide, according to a bombshell report by the San Fransisco Chronicle.

In the report, it was revealed Kevin Ortiz, who is the current co-president of the Latinx Democratic Club and former staffer for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, has been accused of sexually assaulting Zahra Hajee, a former aide to U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.

In the report, Hajee accused Ortiz of sexually assaulting her in March and April of 2021.

Ortiz has denied all of the allegations and claims the sexual encounters between him and Hajee were consensual.

In an attempt to verify his claims that the relationship was mutual, the former Pelosi aide provided screenshots of text messages that show Hajee repeatedly requesting to meet up with Ortiz.

According to police reports, Hajee reported the alleged sexual assaults to Pelosi’s office in 2022.