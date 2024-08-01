Former Paypal CEO Announces He is Switching Parties, Will Back Donald Trump in November

David Marcus, the former CEO of Paypal, has announced that he is switching parties to Republican and will back Donald Trump in November.

This makes Marcus the latest in a long line of high tech figures to back Trump. He has garnered a ton of support from Silicon Valley execs in this election cycle.

It’s just another way that this election has felt different than 2020.

FOX Business reports:

Former president of PayPal announces party switch, endorses Trump: ‘crossing the Rubicon’ Former president of PayPal David Marcus announced he has switched political parties and endorsed Donald Trump via X, the site formerly known as Twitter. The tech entrepreneur, who recently headed up Messenger at Meta, announced he was “crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party” as well as the campaign of former President Donald Trump. In his lengthy post, Marcus cites an “eye-opening process of disenchantment, zero-basing lifelong beliefs, and rebuilding” in order to reach his ultimate conclusion. “I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump. Many — including a former version of myself — get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I finally broke free from it.” “My journey has been a gradual political 180 from where I stood in every previous election. It has been an eye-opening process of disenchantment, zero-basing lifelong beliefs, and rebuilding from there,” wrote Marcus.

Here’s more from his long tweet:

It’s impossible to close this post without mentioning President Trump’s recent assassination attempt. The courage and resolve he displayed seconds after being hit by a bullet was awe-inspiring for his followers and detractors alike. This was a man, however imperfect, who, at that moment, incarnated the American spirit in the most vivid way, starting to bring a split nation together. Some claim that reelecting President Trump will bring our democracy to its knees. However, the alternative — having unelected individuals with this much power and no accountability run our government coupled with four more years of bad policies at home and abroad — might present a more significant threat. Neither will likely change in a Harris administration and could potentially worsen.

I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump. Many — including a former version of myself — get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I… — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) July 31, 2024

Good for him for thinking for himself.