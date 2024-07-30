A former CIA analyst has been charged with espionage.

Sue Mi Terry, 54, who was an analyst of Korean Affairs for the CIA, has been charged with acting as a foreign agent for South Korea.

The indictment alleges Terry, who was born in South Korea and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen, “failed to register as a foreign agent and conspired to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

Prosecutors claim Terry received extravagant gifts and covert funding from South Korea’s intelligence agency in exchange for confidential information and promoting their policies.

Terry, who is the wife of Washington Post Columnist Max Boot, is also being accused of writing opinion pieces for the Washington Post on behalf of the South Korean Government.

As a columnist for The Washington Post, Boot has published numerous stories claiming Trump won the 2016 election with the help of the Russians.

Former CIA Analyst Sue Mi Terry, indicted by the DOJ for providing “Access, Information, and Advocacy” to the South Korean Intel in return for “luxury goods” and $37k. Pictured here in Egypt wearing an Apple Watch Hermes (~$1,3k) and a gold Cartier Tank Tank Américaine (~$12k) pic.twitter.com/X1HXCMnpaA — Watches of Espionage (@watchesofespion) July 18, 2024

Per Yahoo News:

Sue Mi Terry, a former analyst of Korean affairs for the CIA who is married to Washington Post columnist Max Boot, has been charged with acting as a foreign agent for South Korea beginning in 2013. The indictment alleges that Terry, who was born in Seoul and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, failed to register as a foreign agent and conspired to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Prosecutors claim that Terry, 54, received luxury gifts and covert funding from South Korean intelligence in exchange for promoting their policies and disclosing confidential information. Among the cited gifts are high-end handbags, a coat and expensive meals. The indictment includes allegations that Terry wrote opinion pieces for The Post at the request of South Korean officials without disclosing their involvement. The Post has since added editor’s notes to several articles she co-authored with Boot, acknowledging the indictment. The controversy raised questions about Boot’s integrity, given his history of criticizing Trump over alleged foreign interference. However, The Post has stated that Boot will continue to publish with them.Terry’s denial: The Council on Foreign Relations, where Terry is a senior fellow, has placed her on unpaid leave pending the investigation.