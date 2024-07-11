Foreign Officials Say Old Joe Biden Appeared Exhausted and Required Scheduled Downtime During Visits (VIDEO)

by

He’s fine. Leave Old Joe alone.

The legacy media is working overtime now that they were caught in front of the entire world openly lying about Joe Biden’s severe dementia.

CNN pretends they did not know Joe Biden had severe dementia.

They got caught, now these liars are finally reporting a smidgeon of truth about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

On Thursday, CNN reported from the NATO gathering in Washington DC that foreign officials say Old Joe required scheduled downtime during his visits.

CNN reporter: We spoke with dozens of democratic strategists, aides, officials across the Biden administration and across the party at large. And there was one consistent theme, and that was widespread anger and sadness at seeing the president’s decline on full display on the debate stage two weeks ago after what they chalk up to careful choreography among the president’s closest advisors to shield him from public view over the last year or potentially before that. Now, Democrats here in the US tell CNN that when they tried to raise concerns about Biden’s age, they were dismissed or worse. And overseas officials tell us that when Biden attended events on the world stage, he appeared exhausted, sometimes needing scheduled downtime.

The entire world knew Old Joe was inept.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.