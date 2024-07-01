Florida Man Arrested After Shooting Down Walmart Delivery Drone

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Florida reported a 72-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting down a Walmart delivery drone.

Dennis Winn, 72, was arrested after he allegedly shot down a Walmart Delivery drone that was making mock deliveries in his neighborhood.

According to Local 12 News, Winn fired shots at the drone because he believed it was watching him.

Winn is being charged with”shooting at an aircraft, criminal mischief with damage over $1,000, and discharging a firearm on public or residential property.”

Despite taking a bullet, the drone was able to fly back safely to Walmart, but an investigation revealed the drone received close to $2,500 worth of damages.

Per WCTV:

According to Forbes, Walmart started offering drone deliveries in 2021 and currently offers them in Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Here’s how Walmart’s drone deliveries work: