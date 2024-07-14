FLASHBACK: Tucker Carlson Predicted Trump Assassination Attempt Last Year, Was Mocked by the Media (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson predicted there would be an assassination attempt on President Trump in the fall of 2023 and was mocked by the media for doing so.

Where does Tucker go for his apology? Where do we all go for apologies?

Everyone knew something like this was coming.

Here’s how NBC News covered Tucker’s comments at the time:

Tucker Carlson stokes conspiracies, claims U.S. is ‘speeding towards’ assassination of Trump Tucker Carlson, the far-right media personality who was fired by Fox News earlier this year, claimed without evidence this week that the United States is “speeding towards” the assassination of former President Donald Trump — a comment that has started to gain traction with prominent voices on the conservative fringe. In an interview with the comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla, Carlson was asked to comment on what “the future holds” for Trump, who is leading the field for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Carlson proceeded to rail against the fact that the former president was twice impeached and faces four indictments. “If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment and none of them work. What’s next? Graph it out, man. We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously. … They have decided — permanent Washington, both parties have decided — that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have him,” Carlson said in the interview, which was posted online Wednesday… The comments have been picked up by other media personalities on the far right, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former Fox News host Dan Bongino, who now posts content on Rumble, an online video platform known for hosting far-right personalities.

Watch Tucker’s comments below:

Tucker Carlson was ridiculed six months ago for saying this. Tucker was 100% correct. pic.twitter.com/jaamHLthV2 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 13, 2024

It’s amazing how many things the media has labeled as ‘conspiracy theories’ have actually come to pass or turned out to be true.

They should all hang their heads in shame.