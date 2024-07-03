FLASHBACK: Remember When Democrats and the Media Repeatedly Pushed for the 25th Amendment to be Invoked Over Trump? (VIDEO)

Back in the early days of Trump’s first term as president, Democrats and the media did everything they could think of to invalidate Trump’s 2016 victory.

When the idea of overturning the results was exhausted, they turned their attention to the 25th Amendment, claiming that Trump should be removed from office because he was not mentally fit to be president. This turned into a chorus of left wing cable news hosts and various Democrat officials beating this drum on TV night after night.

Have you noticed that these voices have fallen flat over the last week, as we have watched Biden exhibit his obvious mental decline?

FOX News reports:

Media floated 25th Amendment for Trump hundreds of times while in office, viral video shows A viral video montage has emerged of prominent figures in the liberal media calling on government officials to invoke the 25th Amendment on former President Trump while he was in office. The montage, created by NewsBusters video editor Bill D’Agostino, noted that media members pushed the 25th Amendment narrative over 600 times during Trump’s White House tenure. The compilation of major media voices was part of a larger report published by the Media Research Center, which noted that MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell brought up the idea of declaring Trump unfit for presidential duties less than a month after his inauguration. In December 2017, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said a close associate of Trump on the campaign trail told him the then-presidential candidate had “pre-dementia.” Scarborough also suggested that “everybody” who’s known Trump for years has said he has “mentally devolved.” The MSNBC co-host then said he wanted to know “when it’s safe” to start talking about whether Trump should be taken off his presidential duties.

Watch this video:

FLASHBACK: The media pushed for the 25th Amendment to be invoked over 600 times while Trump was in office. In all of the media's reactions to Joe Biden's debate performance last night, they've yet to plead the 25th. by @Banned_Bill pic.twitter.com/3NUS2V2diX — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 28, 2024

Every single person in that video should be out of a job today, but obviously they aren’t. It is important to remember all of this, however. These people need to be reminded of what vicious liars and propagandists they are on a regular basis.