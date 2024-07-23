First Video Released of Trump Shooter’s Father, Tells Reporter “We Will Release A Statement When Our Legal Counsel Advises Us” (VIDEO)

Fox News Digital was able to obtain an exclusive video of Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’s father, Matthew Crooks, coming outside of a store.

The video released by Fox News is the first time Thomas Crooks’ father has been spotted in public since his son shot President Trump, killed former fire chief Corey Comperatore, and injured David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

In the video, a Fox News reporter asked Matthew Crooks, “Matthew, why would your son would want to kill the president?”

A woman with a mask on accompanying Crooks said, “Back off,” while Crooks himself said, “No comment.”

Matthew Crooks later told the reporter, “We’re going to release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so, until then, we have no comment.”

“We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space,” added Crooks.

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ father was spotted in public on Monday for the first time since the 20-year-old gunman opened fire at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a local business employee and a neighbor who identified a picture of him. Snipers killed Crooks after the Bethel Park resident nicked Trump’s ear, killed bystander Corey Comperatore and injured two others at the July 13 rally, David Dutch and James Copenhaver. Investigators have spent the last week visiting Crooks’ family home in their suburban Pittsburgh neighborhood. The man locals identified as the father and a masked woman he was with declined to answer questions when approached by Fox News Digital.

Fox News previously reported that Thomas Crooks’s mother, Mary Elizabeth Crooks, and father, Matthew Brian Crooks, are both licensed professional counselors according to the Pennsylvania Department of State Licensing System Verification service.