Feds on Parade: Patriot Front Hate Group Marches in Nashville in Khakis… Check Out the Spoof “Planning Video” That Is Going Viral!

Feds on Parade.

The famed Patriot Front boys marched in Nashville, Tennessee over the holiday weekend for some reason.

The boys wore their custom facemasks, blue shirts, and khakis.

The members were carrying shields, banners, US and Confederate flags.

The legacy media describes them as a “right-wing group”. We describe them as feds.

They marched through Nashville chanting with one member banging a drum.

#BREAKING: A group called the Patriot Front are have been spotted marching down in downtown Nashville #Nashville l #Tennessee Approximately 150-250 individuals identified as members of the “Patriot Front,” recognized as a right-wing organization, were seen marching in… pic.twitter.com/5nc0etQ66p — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 6, 2024

This appears to be a waste of tax dollars.

Maybe they were hoping to change the subject after Joe Biden’s big debate flop.

The “Patriot Front” is in action in Nashville today. How do we know they are Feds? The “News” media never shows any curiosity about doxxing them or their employers or ruining their lives. The FBI has told the news media to stand down re: Patriot Front. pic.twitter.com/33sf17x8Xu — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 6, 2024

Every once in a while, they get unmasked.

The Patriot Front (Feds) marched again today in Nashville. Who thinks these piece of shit government provocateurs need to be unmasked and humiliated in public like what happened to them last summer? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/H6X0yYoK1e — LivePDDave (@LivePDDave1) July 6, 2024

Check out this spoof “planning video.” – This is pure gold!

