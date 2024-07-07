Feds on Parade: Patriot Front Hate Group Marches in Nashville in Khakis… Check Out the Spoof “Planning Video” That Is Going Viral!

Patriot Front members marched in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend for some reason.

Feds on Parade.

The famed Patriot Front boys marched in Nashville, Tennessee over the holiday weekend for some reason.

The boys wore their custom facemasks, blue shirts, and khakis.

The members were carrying shields, banners, US and Confederate flags.

The legacy media describes them as a “right-wing group”. We describe them as feds.

They marched through Nashville chanting with one member banging a drum.

This appears to be a waste of tax dollars.
Maybe they were hoping to change the subject after Joe Biden’s big debate flop.

Every once in a while, they get unmasked.

Check out this spoof “planning video.” – This is pure gold!

Via Freyja.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

