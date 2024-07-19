‘The FBI Is Where Evidence Goes to Die – They are the Mop-Up Men for Crimes of the State” – Mike Benz on the FBI’s Lone Gunman Claim in Trump Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

Mike Benz is a former State Department official with responsibilities in formulating and negotiating US foreign policy on international communications and information technology matters. Mike is the founder of the Foundation for Freedom Online.

Mike recently sat down with Kara McKinney on her Tipping Point program on OAN.

Mike Benz: “The FBI is where evidence goes to die. They are the mop-up men for crimes of the state. They have been for a century now, but particularly in the past 20 years. It’s so gross as to basically when they make us never believe something until the FBI officially denies it.

This is a situation where they made a formal determination it was a lone gunman before the night was even over. They already made their conclusion before they started the investigation.

Then you the fact that there was not a single social media post, now over 100 hours since the event took place, not a single X post, Facebook post, Instagram post, Reddit post. You don’t just get the idea to assassinate the President of the United States without something so extreme that it tilts the entire world on its axis unless you have some community you’re interacting with that is encouraging you, goading you on or radicalizing you.

And my concern is that the FBI, who was at the shooter’s house, the killer’s house, mind you, this man murdered Cory Comperatore, a hero firefighter protecting his daughter. So the murderer and would be assassin of the President of the United States, this person was obviously following people online, communicating with people online.

The FBI was at his house for four hours before they disclosed a name. That means they have the IP When you have someone’s IP address, the router that they’re using the Internet from, you know everything. You know their search history, you know what they plugged into Google, you know what they bought in their Amazon shopping carts, you know every connection node you could possibly ask for.

The fact that the entire thing has been locked up, everything’s shut down on socials, everything now going to be shrouded in the cloak of an ongoing investigation, likely for months now, when we know that the FBI has gotten busted a dozen times in the past decade alone, being ultimately responsible for radicalizing these shooters. We saw this happen with the Whitmer fed-apping/attempted assassination, we were told, where there’s this five alarm fire about how there was this MAGA group that was going to kidnap and potentially assassinate the Michigan governor. Months go by, it turns out half of them were feds, and the other half were radicalized. They were flown around the country. They were pitched to buy explosives all by federal agents.

You had the case in 2015 where the FBI in the Garland, Texas shooting with ISIS, and it turned out that the FBI, years later, took four and a half years after the event for it to come out that the FBI had paid an informant $125,000 to tell him to, quote, tear up Texas and to radicalize the person.