FBI Director Christopher Wray Says Trump Shooter Looked Up JFK Assassination on Day He Registered for Trump’s Rally

FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks looked up the JFK assassination on the day he registered to attend Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Wray, while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, stated, “Analysis of a laptop that the investigation ties to the shooter reveals that on July 6th, he did a Google search for, quote, ‘how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?”

Wray continued, “And so that’s a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind.”

“That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally,” added Wray.

It was previously reported by the New York Post that Crooks’ final search on the inter was pornography.