FBI and DHS Issue Warning Over Attackers Targeting Fourth of July Events

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a warning over attackers potentially targeting July 4th celebrations.

According to an FBI bulletin, authorities are on alert for potential lone offenders and small groups targeting Fourth of July celebrations for terror.

ABC News investigative reporter Aaron Katersky stated that the FBI’s bulletin states, “Lone offenders and individual groups that are wanting to make a point pose the biggest threat to large scale fireworks celebration in places like New York, San Fransisco, and Las Vegas.”

Katersky added, “The police are being told by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to be on watch for these types of things which are notoriously difficult to guard against.”

WATCH:

The FBI and Dept. of Homeland Security issue a warning about large Fourth of July celebrations. @aaronkatersky joins @dianermacedo for more on what police will be on the lookout for. pic.twitter.com/new95KhM1P — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 3, 2024

Per The Daily Express:

The FBI and Department of Homeland Securityissued a warning on Wednesday morning about large Fourth of July celebrations. The security organizations say the biggest threats are lone offenders and small groups, who may have a larger agenda, and find large events such as holiday gatherings “attractive” targets, according to a bulletin. “The political environment of the country certainly doesn’t help,” Aaron Katersky, a security correspondent, told ABC News. “The police are being told by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to be on watch for these types of things that are notoriously difficult to guard against.”

Authorities are warning Americans to keep their head on a swivel while attending Independence Day events.