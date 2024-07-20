Fauci Downplays Injury From Assassination Attempt on President Trump, Ironically Says “It’s Dangerous to Make Diagnoses from a Distance” (Video)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and best known for being wrong on almost every component of handling the COVID pandemic, is now weighing in on the wound suffered by President Trump during a failed assassination attempt on July 13.

The New York Post reports that on Friday night, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Fauci about calls to release more information about Trump’s treatment.

Fauci responded, “I don’t think there is much more to it.”

“I mean, from what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage.”

“It seems to have been a superficial wound to the ear, and that’s all,” he said.

Ironically, Fauci also said, “I mean, it’s dangerous to make diagnoses from a distance,” something he had no problem participating in during his abject failure leading the response to the COVID pandemic.

Perhaps he characterizes the situation as minor compared to the damage he has inflicted on the world.

Just when you think you can hate this little evil demon more. pic.twitter.com/m3E3KBI0EG — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 20, 2024

Never forget that Fauci admitted that some of the most stringent COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and child masking, were not rooted in concrete scientific evidence.

This admission came during a comprehensive interview with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic earlier this year,

Watch: