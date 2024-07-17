Failed Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Backs Down From Plans to Remove Statue of George Washington fom City Hall

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced plans to remove a statue of George Washington from a hallway outside the mayor’s office in City Hall.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th), the chair of the City Council’s Committee on Cultural Affairs and Special Events, told the Sun-Times, “When does this stop — the redoing everything and eliminating everything? I just don’t get it.”

“He’s George Washington. He risked everything. We are who we are because of this man.”

But by Tuesday, the Mayor reversed course after intense backlash.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

But shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Johnson administration reversed course. Sposato got the news in a phone call from senior mayoral adviser Jason Lee.

“It’s not coming down. It’s staying right where it is,” Sposato told the Sun-Times.

