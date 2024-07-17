Failed Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Backs Down From Plans to Remove Statue of George Washington fom City Hall

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced plans to remove a statue of George Washington from a hallway outside the mayor’s office in City Hall.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration plans to remove the George Washington statue from outside the mayor’s office, his spokesman confirmed Tuesday while hinting at instead honoring a Black Chicagoan with a City Hall display.https://t.co/xZwqfN1wP6 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) July 16, 2024

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th), the chair of the City Council’s Committee on Cultural Affairs and Special Events, told the Sun-Times, “When does this stop — the redoing everything and eliminating everything? I just don’t get it.”

“He’s George Washington. He risked everything. We are who we are because of this man.”

Remember when DJT warned they’re gonna remove statues of Washington next and the media laughed at him? Mayor Johnson just announced they’re removing the Washington statue from City Hall. .@NBCNews when will you retract this? pic.twitter.com/0hPLtvXnLD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2024

But by Tuesday, the Mayor reversed course after intense backlash.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports: