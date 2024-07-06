Explosion at Defense Weapons Facility in Arkansas Leaves One Dead

One person has died after an explosion rocked the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems plant in Camden, Arkansas.

General Dynamics initially reported the explosion as an “incident involving pyrotechnics” but later clarified their comments and labeled it as an explosion caused by pyrotechnic materials.

In a statement, General Dynamics shared, “We are deeply saddened to announce a GD-OTS employee has lost their life after an incident occurred involving pyrotechnic materials on Wednesday, July 3rd at our Camden, Arkansas facility.”

“GD-OTS is working closely with local authorities and regulatory agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased and injured individuals during this incredibly difficult time,” the company added.

The name of the individual who lost their life in the explosion has been withheld from the public at this time.

Per KPTV:

One person has died after an explosion at a defense weapons plant in Arkansas, the facility’s operators confirmed Thursday. The explosion happened Wednesday at the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems’ plant in Camden, about 86 miles (138 kilometers) south of Little Rock, a company spokesperson said. The person who died was initially reported as missing. Two other people were injured in the blast. One was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital, and the other has since been released from an area hospital in Camden where they were treated, the company said. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that one of our employees has tragically lost their life in an incident at our Camden facility,” said Firat Gezen, president of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased and injured individuals during this incredibly difficult time.”

General Dynamics produces several kinds of artillery for the United States military, such as Hellfire missiles, Javelin missiles, the Modular Artillery Charge System, the Hydra-70 2.75-inch rocket, and various mortar munitions.