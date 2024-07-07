EXCLUSIVE: Passport of Man on Terror Watchlist Found on Border HIDDEN (VIDEO)

Guest post by Jeffery Rainforth

I got to the border in Jacumba, California, almost 3 weeks ago. I’ve been camping right where the Border Patrol picks up large groups in the early morning hours.

Shortly after I arrived, I had encountered about 5 large groups of illegal aliens.

Like Lukeville, AZ, where I spent 7 weeks camped out from Oct. to Dec. in 2023, this place has people coming in illegally from around the world. In Lukeville, about half of the illegals were from Islamic-majority nations in Africa.

In Jacumba, what I’m seeing is that a large number of the illegals are from China.

But that’s not what this article is about.

Everywhere I go on the border, I find discarded passports, IDs, and driver’s licenses. Other border reporters find them all the time, too.

People crossing illegally dump their IDs for a variety of reasons. One of the main ones is that apparently, if they are caught and sent back into Mexico, Mexico will send them to their home country. If they have no ID, they stay in Mexico. That makes it easier to try to cross the border again.

About a week ago, I was exploring dirt roads and trails in the low mountains on the border near Jacumba.

I decided to climb a small hill, and then some boulders to get a better look at a valley and the trails going through it.

Right under a huge boulder, I spotted a green passport booklet. It was completely out of sight of the dirt road I had driven in on with a colleague (eyeoftheSTORMsd on X).

I found the passport of a male illegal alien from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania dumped on a mountain behind a pile of boulders where no one would look. He hasn't had his passport stamped since 2019.

When I opened the passport, I was surprised to find that it was that of a male illegal alien from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He had dumped it on a mountain behind a pile of boulders where no one would look. He hasn’t had his passport stamped since 2020. He didn’t want it known that he was in the country.

I showed a Border Patrol agent the passport when I came across one after finishing exploring the area. The agent had me turn off my cameras, and he checked the name of the illegal alien.

The agent informed me that the person was indeed on a terror watchlist and that they had picked him up sometime after he entered the country illegally.

The agent was unsure if he was still in custody and told me that he may have been released because they were ordered to release almost everyone.

In June, Bloomberg Law reported that 172 people on the terror watchlist were apprehended in 2023, and there have been 81 so far in 2024.

According to Bloomberg Law:

US officials assess whether border-crossers may be dangerous by referencing law enforcement and national security information, including the Terrorist Screening Dataset.

The TSDS is a federal database of known and suspected terrorists and their affiliates, including family members. It includes people associated with State Department-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including some that have since been delisted.

When agents conduct biographical and biometric checks on border-crossers and get a potential database hit, they alert the US Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center to confirm that the person is indeed on the watch list, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin told lawmakers last year.

Those deemed to pose a threat to national security are denied entry to the US, detained, deported, or turned over to other federal officials for prosecution.

Regarding the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, where this illegal alien on the terror watchlist came from, the CIA reports that the terror group Al-Qa’ida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), is active in that nation.

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence reported:

AQIM employs conventional terrorist tactics, including guerrilla-style ambushes, and mortar, rocket, and IED attacks. The group’s principal sources of revenue include extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and donations. In June of 2009, the group publicly claimed responsibility for killing US citizen Christopher Leggett in Mauritania because of his missionary activities.

The DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs reported:

Mauritanian Terrorist Charged with Death of American Citizen and with Providing Material Support to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Al-Murabitoun Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid, aka Ibrahim Idress, aka Ibrahim Dix, 44, of Mauritania, was arraigned earlier today in federal court in the Eastern District of New York on a six-count indictment charging him with multiple terrorism offenses, including for his roles in the March 7, 2015 attack on the La Terrasse restaurant in Bamako, Mali, in which five people were killed; the Aug. 7, 2015 attack on the Hotel Byblos in Sevare, Mali, in which 13 individuals – including five United Nations workers – were killed; and the Nov. 20, 2015 attack on the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, Mali, in which 20 victims were killed, including U.S. citizen Anita Ashok Datar. The defendant, who was transferred to U.S. custody in Mali, arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, on Dec. 9, 2022 The attackers, wearing Western clothing and armed with AK-47 assault rifles and hand grenades, moved from floor to floor of the hotel, shooting innocent victims as they progressed. Security forces responded to the scene and both attackers were ultimately killed. The attack resulted in the deaths of 20 victims, including U.S. citizen Anita Ashok Datar.

Because Joe Biden and the far-left in government have kept border open for the last 3 & a half years, it’s my opinion we will be dealing with more terrorist threats like this for the foreseeable future and it’s very likely that we will see attacks on the homeland again.