EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Blasts ‘Incompetent’ Secret Service DEI Chief for ‘Amateur’ Protection During Trump Assassination Bid

In an exclusive interview at the recent Republican National Committee event, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani voiced his criticism of the Secret Service’s handling of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Gateway Pundit team was on hand as popular podcaster Myron Gaines, also known as UnplugFITx, interviewed Giuliani about the shocking incident.

Giuliani shared his thoughts on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Guiliani: “I think it was the culmination of very, very substantial attempts to destroy our democracy, going back to Russian collusion, the hard drive cover-up, the quid pro quo phony impeachment, the January 6 gross exaggeration of what happened, the lawful indictments. I mean, I’ve never heard of a person indicted four times in one year. Al Capone wasn’t indicted four times in one year. You literally can’t indict someone four times a week because they can’t defend themselves, which they didn’t care about. I don’t know what the background of this is, and I’m not going to make any accusations based on it. All I’m going to tell you is, as a person who was responsible for the security of Ronald Reagan and then as mayor for two presidents when they came to New York —Clinton and Bush— that was the most amateurish secret service protection I’ve ever seen. It was as if it was a comedy. They will show that in secret service school to show you what not to do. Don’t take the President up and put his face on national television. Because if there’s a second sniper, you’ve just made it a very easy shot.”

Giuliani further elaborated on the mistakes made during the incident. According to Giuliani, this mismanagement extended from poorly managed exit strategies to inadequate sniper coverage.

Giuliani: “Secure all the high grounds. Learn how to put your holster in a gun. Learn how to take your holster out of your gun. Please don’t panic in front of the public. If you’re a secret service agent and it looks like you need an injection to calm you down. The exit has to be perfectly orderly, not a chaotic scrum, which is what it was when you exposed them two or three more times. Finally, you always cover elevated areas, obviously to protect against snipers. Second reason, you check the crowd better. The excuse that the roof was too dangerous for the agent is [completely crazy].” Gaines: “But the other snipers were there on a slope, even more slope ledge.” Giuliani: “And it didn’t seem to bother the killer. He was fine. I’m sorry if it doesn’t bother the killer, you made a mistake and a gross one.”

The former mayor laid much of the blame on Kimberly Cheatle, the DEI Director at the Secret Service. Giuliani described her as a “total incompetent” and a “creature of Jill Biden,” accusing her of being politically biased against Trump.

Giuliani: “Now, this is all under a very, very political secret service director. A total incompetent, a creature of Jill Biden, highly political.” Gaines: “She was in the private sector for too long.” Giuliani: “She hates Trump. And it looked like she gave him the sparsest and maybe the failing class out of the academy. Now, all of this comes in the wake of Iran issuing threats against him that we didn’t know about. This was supposed to be increased security. Can you imagine when they didn’t have increased security? Their failure to give security to Robert Kennedy Jr., which they finally did, tells you they are the first administration to use the Secret Service politically, just the way they use the courts politically. They’re a disgrace. She should be fired, and of course, the President should be fired.”

