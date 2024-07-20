EPIC! Rep. Byron Donalds SHUTS DOWN Bill Maher After He Attempts to Trivialize Trump’s Assassination Attempt

Popular Florida Republican Representative Byron Donalds joined Bill Maher on Friday night after the record-breaking success of the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Rep. Donalds stopped Maher cold in his tracks when he attempted to trivialize the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

Bill Maher: He said there was a moment where he said when he was talking about getting shot, and he said, I looked down and my hand was covered with blood, and there was blood all over the place. Then I showed a picture of his hand with no blood. I’m not diminishing what happened. I’m just saying that was so indicative of who he is. In his mind, the thing was just crazy blood, but it was just a little blood here.

Rep. Byron Donalds: You had those conversations where you might have gotten into an altercation, a shouting match with somebody, but it turned into the fight from Rocky IV. But in your mind, when you’re having to deal with that, yes, it’s a major situation. The man almost lost his life. I’m going to give him some editorial movement on the amount of blood on his hand. I’m going to give him that. Okay? I’m going to give him that. He’s earned that.

Bill Maher: Okay.