EPIC! President Trump Challenges Joe Biden to $1 Million Charity Golf Match – Will Give Biden TWENTY Stroke Lead! (VIDEO)



On Tuesday night President Trump challenged Joe Biden to a $1 million charity golf match. Trump also announced he will give Joe Biden a 20 STROKE lead.

Via Barstool Sports.

Donald Trump just challenged Joe Biden to a charity golf match for $1 Million and gave him TWENTY strokes pic.twitter.com/ZJ38Wc6dMu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 10, 2024

This comes after Joe Biden challenged Trump to a round of golf at the CNN presidential debate and promised to carry his own clubs.

Joe Biden: “Hey, by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play you in golf if you carry your own bag.”

Does anyone really think Joe Biden can carry a bag of clubs for 50 yards without falling down?

So Trump just challenged Biden to a golf match. The Biden team responded mocking it and claims Biden “doesn’t have time” for these “weird antics.” But it was actually *Biden* who initially challenged Trump at the debate to play golf with him! pic.twitter.com/HkOmBCVgfd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2024

Joe Biden also challenged Trump to a driving contest during the debate and made Trump gasp when he claimed he had a 6 handicap in golf.