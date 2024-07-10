EPIC! President Trump Challenges Joe Biden to $1 Million Charity Golf Match – Will Give Biden TWENTY Stroke Lead! (VIDEO)

by

President Trump challenges Joe Biden to a round of golf for charity and offers to give him a 20 stroke lead.

On Tuesday night President Trump challenged Joe Biden to a $1 million charity golf match. Trump also announced he will give Joe Biden a 20 STROKE lead.

Via Barstool Sports.

This comes after Joe Biden challenged Trump to a round of golf at the CNN presidential debate and promised to carry his own clubs.

Joe Biden: “Hey, by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play you in golf if you carry your own bag.”

Does anyone really think Joe Biden can carry a bag of clubs for 50 yards without falling down?

Joe Biden also challenged Trump to a driving contest during the debate and made Trump gasp when he claimed he had a 6 handicap in golf.

Thanks for sharing!
