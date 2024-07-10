EPIC! President Trump Challenges Joe Biden to $1 Million Charity Golf Match – Will Give Biden TWENTY Stroke Lead! (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night President Trump challenged Joe Biden to a $1 million charity golf match. Trump also announced he will give Joe Biden a 20 STROKE lead.
Via Barstool Sports.
Donald Trump just challenged Joe Biden to a charity golf match for $1 Million and gave him TWENTY strokes pic.twitter.com/ZJ38Wc6dMu
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 10, 2024
This comes after Joe Biden challenged Trump to a round of golf at the CNN presidential debate and promised to carry his own clubs.
Joe Biden: “Hey, by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play you in golf if you carry your own bag.”
Does anyone really think Joe Biden can carry a bag of clubs for 50 yards without falling down?
So Trump just challenged Biden to a golf match. The Biden team responded mocking it and claims Biden “doesn’t have time” for these “weird antics.”
But it was actually *Biden* who initially challenged Trump at the debate to play golf with him! pic.twitter.com/HkOmBCVgfd
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2024
Joe Biden also challenged Trump to a driving contest during the debate and made Trump gasp when he claimed he had a 6 handicap in golf.
The absolute best part of tonight's debate. Here's an idea:
Trump vs Biden. One round of golf at Congressional Country Club. Winner becomes President of the United States! pic.twitter.com/t7Rt7BziAo
— Ken Miles (@kenmilesamerica) June 28, 2024