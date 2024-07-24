END OF AN ERA: Trump to Stop Holding Outdoor Rallies After Government Officials Allow Would-Be Assassin to Fire Off Several Shots at GOP Nominee Before Taking Him Out

President Donald Trump will reportedly stop holding outdoor mega-rallies after government officials weirdly allowed a young would-be assassin to fire off several shots at him and nearly kill him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month.
Government snipers watched nearby as the young murderer carried a long rifle up a ladder onto a roof 100 yards from where Trump was going to speak.
The government snipers then did not warn officials to keep Trump off the stage while this was happening.
The US snipers were only 40 feet from the killer when he started shooting at President Trump, hitting him in the ear.
After the young would-be assassin fired off several shots, the snipers then took him out.
For some odd reason they did not think it was important to take out this young man with a gun crawling on a roof until he fired off several shots at Trump and killed a Trump supporter in the stands.
Trump can no longer trust government officials to keep him safe from would-be assassins.
So now, after nine years of holding campaign rallies with the American people, Trump will reportedly move his rallies inside. This will make it easier for his security team to protect him.
NBC News reported:
Former President Donald Trump plans to stop holding outdoor rallies like the one where he was shot during an assassination attempt this month in Butler, Pa., according to two sources familiar with his campaign’s operations.
The sources said current plans are to hold indoor rallies, but they also said it’s possible Trump will participate in smaller outdoor events or larger rallies in facilities, like stadiums, where entrances are more fully controlled and there are not issues with high ground nearby.
Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and the Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.
News of the shift in venues comes the same day that the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, announced her resignation. In her resignation letter, Cheatle said she took “full responsibility for the security lapse” in Pennsylvania.