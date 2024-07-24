END OF AN ERA: Trump to Stop Holding Outdoor Rallies After Government Officials Allow Would-Be Assassin to Fire Off Several Shots at GOP Nominee Before Taking Him Out

President Donald Trump will reportedly stop holding outdoor mega-rallies after government officials weirdly allowed a young would-be assassin to fire off several shots at him and nearly kill him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Government snipers watched nearby as the young murderer carried a long rifle up a ladder onto a roof 100 yards from where Trump was going to speak.

The government snipers then did not warn officials to keep Trump off the stage while this was happening.

The US snipers were only 40 feet from the killer when he started shooting at President Trump, hitting him in the ear.

After the young would-be assassin fired off several shots, the snipers then took him out.

For some odd reason they did not think it was important to take out this young man with a gun crawling on a roof until he fired off several shots at Trump and killed a Trump supporter in the stands.

Trump can no longer trust government officials to keep him safe from would-be assassins.

So now, after nine years of holding campaign rallies with the American people, Trump will reportedly move his rallies inside. This will make it easier for his security team to protect him.

NBC News reported: