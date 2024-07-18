“Thank God! He’s Walking!” – Emergency Room Patient Captures Moment Trump Arrives to Hospital in Butler, PA After Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

This is incredible.

An emergency room patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania captured the moment President Trump arrived at the medical facility following an assassination attempt.

“Oh my God! Oh Jesus!” one ER patient said as she heard Trump had blood coming out of his head.

“There he is! There he is! Oh thank God! He’s walking! He’s walking!” they said as Trump walked into the hospital.

Notice the female secret service agent struggling with her gun holster again.

WATCH:

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

WATCH:

Trump was escorted to his motorcade and taken to the hospital.

Trump attended the RNC convention with a large bandage on his ear.

Details about Trump’s ear injury are not known.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

