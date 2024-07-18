“Thank God! He’s Walking!” – Emergency Room Patient Captures Moment Trump Arrives to Hospital in Butler, PA After Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

This is incredible.

An emergency room patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania captured the moment President Trump arrived at the medical facility following an assassination attempt.

“Oh my God! Oh Jesus!” one ER patient said as she heard Trump had blood coming out of his head.

“There he is! There he is! Oh thank God! He’s walking! He’s walking!” they said as Trump walked into the hospital.

Notice the female secret service agent struggling with her gun holster again.

MUST WATCH NEW FOOTAGE An ER Patient at the hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania captured the moment President Trump arrived to hospital. You can hear how shook up the people in the ER waiting room were over hearing Donald Trump had been shot, and how happy they were to see… pic.twitter.com/SQAXWEH6m5 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 17, 2024

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

Trump gets shot in the head and instead of cowering he fist pumps and says “FIGHT” What a legend pic.twitter.com/rzNzqp9xbb — Chrissie Mayr (@ChrissieMayr) July 13, 2024

Trump was escorted to his motorcade and taken to the hospital.

JUST IN: Secret Service was aware of the potential threat 10 minutes before Donald Trump took the stage in Pennsylvania but let him go out anyway. The revelation was made during a Senate briefing today. Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she was "appalled to learn the Secret Service… pic.twitter.com/gDSIZ0XX33 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2024

Trump attended the RNC convention with a large bandage on his ear.

Details about Trump’s ear injury are not known.

