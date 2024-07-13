NEW: Elon Musk Donates “Sizable Amount” to Pro-Trump Super PAC

The world’s richest man is backing President Trump.

Elon Musk donated to a pro-Trump super PAC called America PAC, according to Bloomberg News.

It is unclear how much Elon Musk donated but Bloomberg reported it was a “sizable amount.”

Bloomberg reported:

Billionaire Elon Musk has donated to a super political action committee working to elect Donald Trump to the White House, a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the US political landscape. Musk has contributed to a low-profile group called America PAC, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to detail his plans. It’s unclear how much Musk has given, but the people characterized the figure as a sizable amount. The PAC is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.

President Trump earlier this year met with Elon Musk and other high-net-worth donors.

Musk’s donation to a pro-Trump super PAC comes after he publicly criticized Joe Biden and the fake news media.

The legacy media is a propaganda machine https://t.co/nCHlI5sI9j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2024

Elon Musk has also come out publicly against voting machines.

Electronic voting machines and anything mailed in is too risky. We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only. pic.twitter.com/TVC32b1Wkd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2024