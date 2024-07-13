East v. West: Putin Calls for BRICS to Unify in Order to Create a “Safe” and “Harmonious” World — Biden State Dept. Pushes for WWIII, Says ‘Ukraine’s Future In NATO’

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin touted BRICS as a fundamental part of his vision for an “emerging multipolar world order” during the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg.

“I’m sure that by joining hands, by staying united, we will ensure the maximum fulfillment of economic, investment, technological, and human potentials of our countries. We will strengthen the constructive influence of BRICS on global processes. We will make the world we live in safer and a more harmonious place..” He said to the crowd.

During his speech, Putin voiced concern over resistance from “the ruling elites from the countries of the so-called golden billion”, in their attempt to implement a “rules-based order that nobody has ever seen before or discussed and no one has ever passed.”

“No one ever agreed to these rules” he explained, “These rules are written and amended over time in an ad hoc manner.” “It is done by people who believe they are special and they have the right to dictate their will onto the rest of the world.”

Putin is clearly calling out Western leaders who can use the monopolization of global currency and the wide-scale reliance on the framework of the US dollar, to gain global dominance over and “dictate their will onto the rest of the world”.

He hopes that BRICS will bring competition to the global market in a way that levels the playing field of power that is currently concentrated heavily in the West.

See Putin’s full comments:

Speaking of the West…

Biden’s State Department said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s future ‘is to join NATO,’ signaling the regime is not backing down – no matter the death and destruction that has been levied in the war up until now. The power-hungry globalists at NATO aren’t going anywhere – and the weak, corrupted Biden regime is strapped in for the ride.

See Sullivan’s comments: