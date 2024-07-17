Dr. Ben Carson Given Standing Ovation at Republican Convention During Impassioned Speech About Trump (VIDEO)

Dr. Ben Carson, who served as Trump’s HUD Secretary during the first Trump administration, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night and was given a standing ovation during his passionate speech.

Much of Carson’s speech focused on the assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend. Carson quoted scripture and talked about his own personal reaction to the horror. It was a very reassuring moment.

Carson is a gentle man of such integrity. He is an inspiration.

From the Vigilant Fox on Twitter/X:

Dr. Ben Carson Brings Down the House with Epic Trump Tribute “I saw President Trump, a dear friend, escape death by mere inches. And my thoughts immediately turned to the book of Isaiah that says, ‘No weapon formed against you shall prosper.’” • “First, they tried to ruin his reputation, and he’s more popular now than ever. • “And then they tried to bankrupt him. And he’s got more money now than he had before.” • “And then they tried to put him in prison, and he’s freer and has made other people free with him.” • “And then last weekend, they tried to kill him. And there he is over there, alive and well.” (Standing Ovation)

Watch the video:

Dr. Ben Carson Brings Down the House with Epic Trump Tribute “I saw President Trump, a dear friend, escape death by mere inches. And my thoughts immediately turned to the book of Isaiah that says, ‘No weapon formed against you shall prosper.’” • “First, they tried to ruin his… pic.twitter.com/MFsVLE781F — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) July 17, 2024

Here’s the full speech:

Ben Carson is a National Treasure pic.twitter.com/Mdz9w0oTYW — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 17, 2024

Carson should definitely play a role in the second Trump administration. He is a decent and honorable man.