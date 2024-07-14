“Don’t Make Assumptions About His Motive” – Joe Biden Says There is No Information About Motive of Would-Be Trump Assassin (VIDEO)

Joe Biden delivered remarks from the Roosevelt Room one day after a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump.

President Trump was shot in the ear earlier Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In an appalling breach of security, the gunman climbed on a roof nearby and shot at Trump from an elevated position.

President Trump raised his fist and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after a bullet grazed his ear.

Trump’s detail didn’t even do the most basic work to secure the perimeter.

This is Joe Biden’s Secret Service.

After threatening Trump, referring to him as a dictator and spreading hoaxes (‘Bloodbath,’ ‘very fine people,’ ‘suckers and losers’) about the former president, Biden is now claiming he has no idea what motivated the would-be assassin.

Joe Biden walked into the Roosevelt Room flanked by Kamala Harris, US Attorney General Merrick and DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Last night I spoke with Donald Trump. I’m sincerely grateful that he’s doing well and recovering and we had a short but good conversation,” Biden said.

“Jill and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers. We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim who was killed,” Biden said.

Biden offered his condolences to the Trump supporter who was killed on Saturday, “He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired, and he lost his life.”

“We don’t yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone please don’t make assumptions about his motive or affiliations. Let the FBI do their job,” Biden said.

It’s simple. The shooter wanted Trump dead after the left-wing media, Joe Biden and Democrats called for violence against Trump and his supporters.

