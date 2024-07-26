“Do You Know Who’s Handing These Out?” Doocy Brings the Receipts, Holds Up Talking Points About Kamala Harris and the Border (VIDEO)

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Kamala Harris’ role as Biden’s “border czar.”

The new talking points went out after Kamala Harris stole Joe Biden’s delegates ahead of the DNC convention.

All of a sudden fake news reporters are claiming Kamala Harris was never Joe Biden’s ‘border czar.’

The Democrats want to distance Kamala Harris from Biden’s failed border policies.

However, it’s backfiring spectacularly.

Peter Doocy brought the receipts to Thursday’s press briefing.

“Democrats on Capitol Hill are being handed this card with talking points about the Vice President and the border. Do you know who’s handing these out?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre as he held up the receipts.

“Vice President Harris was never appointed Border Czar. There’s never been such a position, it doesn’t exist,” Doocy said reading off talking point one.

“I have no idea,” KJP said.

“We are going to debunk the false characterization of the Vice President. She was not a border czar. Independent fact-checkers have said the same thing, that that did not exist, and that that is not true,” Karine Jean-Pierre told Doocy.

WATCH: