DEVELOPING: Rudy Giuliani Disbarred in New York For Challenging 2020 Election

President Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in New York on Tuesday for challenging the 2020 election.

A panel of judges in New York’s Appellate court accused Giuliani of intentionally making false statements to the courts related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

“The disciplinary charges stem from the allegations that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020. These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” The New York Supreme Court announced.

The panel of judges criticized Giuliani for his work exposing the corruption in Pennsylvania.

In 2020, Rudy Giuliani pointed out two huge gaps in Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots during a hearing before the state legislature.

“You have two major gaps — you have the 672,770 votes that were not inspected by anyone secretly put into the ballot box and then you have this gap that I don’t understand between the mail-in ballots. You’ve sent out: 1.8 million and the number you counted: 2.5 million!” Rudy said.

Rudy continued, “That’s totally impossible to explain other than what some of the other witnesses were suggesting that they were basically stuffing the ballot box. I believe what happened was that they never expected to be behind by 700,000 or 800,000 votes on election night. They expected to be behind by a couple hundred thousand — in Philadelphia to steal a couple hundred thousand votes, they do it every year, that’s not going to be tough. Now you have a real big problem so you had to create mail-in ballots, you had to stretch it out for a while…”

WATCH:

"You could ask to see the ballots."

You have two major gaps: you have 600K+ votes that were not inspected by anyone put in. Then you have this gap between Mail in ballots that were sent out and the number that was counted: 1.8M sent

2.5M counted@RudyGiuliani #PAhearing pic.twitter.com/kcL4TYy9EE — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 25, 2020

“Further, nowhere did respondent assert that he had read or knew of the contents of any of the proffered materials before he made his statements about voter fraud in Philadelphia. Thus, the Referee found that respondent’s statements were not mere exaggerations, but falsehoods designed to deceive his listeners,” the panel of judges wrote.

DEVELOPING…