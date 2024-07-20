DEVELOPING: Israel Bombards Yemen’s Oil Depot in Retaliatory Strike Following Tel Aviv Suicide Drone Attack

The conflict in the Middle East is rapidly breaking outside the confines of Israel, as neighboring Yemen was pummeled with a major retaliatory strike on Saturday by Israeli forces after a suicide drone killed a citizen in downtown Tel Aviv.

Footage of the initial drone attack was shared online by social media users. It was captured by a citizen standing on the beach in downtown Tel Aviv – which lies on Israel’s Mediterranean coast – and shows a Houthi-launched drone speeding overhead before it disappeared into the city skyline. Moments later it connected with a building killing one and injuring ten others.

It is unclear how the drone flew undetected through Israel’s vaunted Iron Dome.

⚡️Incredible video of the armed drone striking Tel Aviv last night undetected pic.twitter.com/kFPygQexzj — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 19, 2024

The suicide drone flew directly over the US embassy.

– Israeli Fire Department confirms it is on scene in Tel Aviv after an unmanned aerial aircraft struck the area; no further details given.

– The drone struck near Shalom Aleichem St. in Tel Aviv some 1,000 feet from a US Embassy Branch.

– ⁠37-year-old man and 25-year-old… pic.twitter.com/lKvSlYYmg5 — Jewish Breaking News (@JBreakingNews) July 19, 2024

Following the strike, Israel responded by unleashing a hellish attack on the Houthi’s home country of Yemen.

According to an Israel Defense Forces statement, “A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months.”

Videos shared online show IDF forces bombarding the marked zones and the apocalyptic destruction that followed.

And Another:

Absolutely MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/JOKvF9BsVq — The News You Dont See (@Crazynews4real) July 20, 2024

Early and unconfirmed reports claim that the IDF also struck one of the country’s largest oil refineries with around a dozen F-35 Raptors in a joint operation with US Forces. If this is true, this is a concerning escalation in regards to the United State’s involvement in the conflict.

The Times of Israel reported:

“The Al Arabiya outlet, citing unnamed sources, says the strike against the fuel depot and oil refineries at the port of Al-Hudaydah in Yemen, was carried out jointly by Israel, the US, and the UK. The report also claims that 12 Israeli aircraft, including F-35 fighter jets, participated in the attack.”

Users on social media shared footage of the oil refinery following the attack:

| Yemen right now:

Israeli F-35s, in coordination with the U.S. and UK, carried out over 10 simultaneous strikes on the port of Al Hudaydah. Houthis have vowed to retaliate. Casualties have been reported.#Yemen #Israel #Houthis #usa pic.twitter.com/FyOeFU4xtj — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) July 20, 2024

And another angle:

BREAKING NEWS

Israel just bombed the largest oil facilities in Yemen pic.twitter.com/DzaBwU9C5Z — The Uncivilised One (@Sea2Sea1Way) July 20, 2024

This is a developing story… Please check back for updates.