DEVELOPING: Israel Bombards Yemen’s Oil Depot in Retaliatory Strike Following Tel Aviv Suicide Drone Attack

Ansarullah Media Center/AFP via Getty Images

The conflict in the Middle East is rapidly breaking outside the confines of Israel, as neighboring Yemen was pummeled with a major retaliatory strike on Saturday by Israeli forces after a suicide drone killed a citizen in downtown Tel Aviv.

Footage of the initial drone attack was shared online by social media users. It was captured by a citizen standing on the beach in downtown Tel Aviv – which lies on Israel’s Mediterranean coast – and shows a Houthi-launched drone speeding overhead before it disappeared into the city skyline. Moments later it connected with a building killing one and injuring ten others.

It is unclear how the drone flew undetected through Israel’s vaunted Iron Dome.

The suicide drone flew directly over the US embassy.

Following the strike, Israel responded by unleashing a hellish attack on the Houthi’s home country of Yemen.

According to an Israel Defense Forces statement, “A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months.”

Videos shared online show IDF forces bombarding the marked zones and the apocalyptic destruction that followed.

And Another:

Early and unconfirmed reports claim that the IDF also struck one of the country’s largest oil refineries with around a dozen F-35 Raptors in a joint operation with US Forces. If this is true, this is a concerning escalation in regards to the United State’s involvement in the conflict.

The Times of Israel reported:

“The Al Arabiya outlet, citing unnamed sources, says the strike against the fuel depot and oil refineries at the port of Al-Hudaydah in Yemen, was carried out jointly by Israel, the US, and the UK. The report also claims that 12 Israeli aircraft, including F-35 fighter jets, participated in the attack.”

Users on social media shared footage of the oil refinery following the attack:

And another angle:

This is a developing story… Please check back for updates.

