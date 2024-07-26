Detroit Pro-Trump Street Artist Challenges the Decades of Democrat Lies and Destruction of the Black Community

In the heart of Detroit, a city long dominated by failed Democrat leadership, a bold street artist is challenging the status quo through provocative and impactful art.

This artist has launched a campaign aimed at exposing decades of psychological manipulation and false promises from the Democrat Party — advocating that President Trump and the massive movement of Americans supporting him can deliver the partnership that Detroit is so ready to receive.

The artwork has sparked conversation and controversy, shining a light on how political control works and urging residents to consider a different path forward.

The Gateway Pundit believes if the black community ever comes to realize the lies and destruction the Democrat Party has caused their community over time there will be hell to pay.

Look for these posters if you are in the Detroit area.

“Keep more of what you earn!”

Never Surrender!

Never Surrender!