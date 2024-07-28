DeSantis: “You Are in for 100 Days of Massive Gaslighting from the Corporate Press” to Cover for Kamala Harris (Video)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox News during this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” and he had strong words for the mainstream media and their efforts to cover for Kamala Harris’ disastrous record.

DeSantis told Bartiromo, “The Biden-Harris policies put the Democratic Party in a very precarious situation this election. And then the debate, where Biden….they tried to do the basement for the last three and a half years, and it was clear after that debate that was not gonna happen.”

“The media really worked hard to push Biden out, and now you see all the arteries of the left – the corporate media, Hollywood, academia, they’re using all the king’s horses and all the king’s men to try to put the Democratic Party back together again, and they have to whitewash Harris’ background to be able to make her palpable to the American people, but I think we’ve all seen her.”

“She’s incredibly vapid, even more incredibly liberal, and she doesn’t have any accomplishments. In fact, she owns all the policies of the Biden-Harris administration. She owns the border, she owns the inflation.”

DeSantis then discussed the media’s efforts to cover for Harris, saying, “But make no mistake about it. You are in for 100 days of massive gaslighting from the corporate press.”

“We’re down here in Florida, it’s hot in July, and it’ll be hot in August, but you’re going to see a blizzard of lies over the next few months.”

“There’s not going to be any pushback from the entrenched corporate media, and they’re going to try to re-rewrite history, and they’re going to try to present her [Harris] as something that she’s just not.”

