Dems Want Congressman Who Tried to Take Away Trump’s Secret Service Protection to Investigate Assassination Attempt

A bipartisan panel is forming in congress to investigate the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and Democrats want Rep. Bennie Thompson to be part of it.

Thompson tried to take away Trump’s Secret Service protection. He also served on the January 6th commission.

Thompson doesn’t belong anywhere near this investigation.

The Federalist reported:

Democrats Eye J6 Chairman Who Tried To Eliminate Trump’s Secret Service Protection To Investigate Assassination Attempt House Democrats are pushing to have the former Jan. 6 Committee chairman who sought to strip former President Donald Trump of his security detail earlier this year serve on a bipartisan commission investigating the recent assassination attempt. On Tuesday, Punchbowl News reported that former Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is one top candidate Democrats are considering for an appointment to the 11-person panel established by House leadership. “House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries can choose five Democrats to serve along with six Republicans,” Punchbowl reported. “Democrats are still sorting through potential candidates. But one name we’ve heard is Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). Thompson is the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security panel and chaired the Jan. 6 Committee.”… The Mississippi lawmaker wrote in a post on X he was “glad the former President is safe” following a would-be assassin’s bullet tearing through Trump’s ear at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump miraculously survived the assassination attempt with a last-second tilt of the head to read a chart on immigration.

Democrats also want Rep. Dan Goldman, another Trump hater involved.

FOX News reported:

Trump impeachment Dem pushes back on GOP concerns over possible role in assassination attempt probe The office of a House Democrat who played a prominent role in former President Trump’s first impeachment is now pushing back against GOP-fueled criticism that he should not be on the task force investigating the attempted assassination of the former president. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who came under fire last year for saying that Trump “has to be eliminated,” is among the Democrats being considered for a place on the bipartisan commission to study the July 13 shooting at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. “As someone with a lifelong commitment to democracy and the rule of law, Congressman Goldman immediately clarified a misstatement from last November to emphasize his strong condemnation of all political violence. The Congressman demonstrated with pointed questioning during congressional hearings last week that the Secret Service must be held accountable for its unacceptable security lapse, and he is determined to ensure such a failure never happens again,” Goldman’s spokesperson Madison Andrus told Fox News Digital.

Republicans must push back on these choices in the strongest possible terms.

Simply say no.