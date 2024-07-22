Democrats Want Kamala Gone… They Will Let Her Make a Mockery of Herself (VIDEO)

No one can rightly believe that Democrats see Kamala Harris as the best choice to replace Joe Biden. The problem is the left’s embrace of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. There is no way around her unless she implodes, allowing the Democrats to be rid of their two once-useful idiots.
I would also urge Republicans to stop calling for Joe Biden to step down. Why do Republican leaders think it’s a good idea to run against a woman who would be the first black female President? Our failure to think strategically has always been the greatest challenge for Republican Party Leaders.
