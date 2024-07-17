Democrats Can Kiss the Black Vote Goodbye! (VIDEO)

Illegals are stealing the jobs of working-class Americans, many of them Black.

Joe Biden’s inflation crisis has hit minority communities harder than most.

And all of it serves as a wake up call.

Democrat promises never come true.

Donald Trump is crushing it when it comes to Black voters. In 2020, he got 8%; now, Trump is pushing 25% of the Black vote. If this holds true, Democrats may never win a Presidential election again.

The spending by Team Biden is what drives most of the inflation. Where does that spending start? On White House salaries.

Wait until you hear what OpenTheBooks.com uncovered.