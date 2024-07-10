Democrat Senator Michael Bennet on CNN: ‘Trump is on Track, I Think, to Win This Election and Maybe Win it by a Landslide’ (VIDEO)

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, a Democrat, recently said on CNN that he thinks Trump is on track to win the 2024 election, possibly by a landslide.

He also thinks that Trump might take the Senate and the House with him in a huge win for Republicans.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked him to explain his comments.

Mediaite reported:

“Why do you think he can’t win in November?” she asked. “I just think this race is on a trajectory that is very worrisome if you care about the future of this country,” the senator said, citing concerning polling data for Biden. “Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House,” he continued. “So, for me, this isn’t a question about polling. It’s not a question about politics. It’s a moral question about the future of our country. And I think it’s critically important for us to come to grips with what we face if together, we put this country on the path of electing Donald Trump again.” “So, you’re worried that your party is not just gonna lose the White House if Joe Biden is at the top of the ticket, but that you’re also going to lose both chambers of Congress?” Collins asked. “I think that we could lose the whole thing,” Bennet answered.

Watch their exchange below:

WATCH: Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet tells CNN: "Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election — and maybe win it by a landslide — and take with him the Senate and the House." pic.twitter.com/hZKVcVpWsf — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 10, 2024

Trump winning the White House in November would cause the left to lose their minds.

Republicans also winning control of the House and Senate would be nuclear. It would make the meltdowns of 2016 look tame in comparison.