Democrat Senator Bob Casey “Not Concerned” About Secret Service Leadership After Assassination Attempt on President Trump (VIDEO)

For a party that cares so much about “saving democracy,” there has been little to no concern about President Trump’s safety from the Democrats.

Last Saturday President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One Trump supporter was fatally shot. Two other rallygoers were wounded, one critically.

A Senate briefing revealed the Secret Service identified Crooks as suspicious 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

The Secret Service did not secure a roof next to Trump’s rally even though they identified it as a security vulnerability several days before the event.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said agents didn’t man the roof because it was ‘sloped.’

Crooks also reportedly flew a drone over the Butler, Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the layout shortly before Trump took the stage at last Saturday’s rally.

Nearly one week later we have no explanation from the Secret Service.

When asked by a reporter, Senator Bob Casey said that he was “not concerned” about the Secret Service and their leadership after the assassination attempt on President Trump.

“Are you concerned at all about the ability for the Secret Service to do its job effectively to protect candidates?” a reporter asked Senator Casey.

“Well, I’m not concerned that they don’t have the expertise and the resources, and if they need more resources, then they should come to us,” Senator Casey responded.

It is interesting to see how they would have responded if this had happened to a Democrat President instead. There would most likely have been a continual outcry from the Democrats and calls for gun control among other things.

In June, TGP had reported that Democrat rep Bennie Thompson wanted to strip President Trump of Secret Service protection if he was sent to prison after unjust charges brought up against him.

Donald Trump Jr had talked to Tucker Carlson in early June and had discussed that the radical left wanted President Trump dead. It was evident in Democrat rep Bennie Thompson’s proposal to pull Secret Service protection from President Trump.

Watch:

Kimberly Cheatle will appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.