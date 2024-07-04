Dementia Joe’s Days Are Numbered… The Economist Publishes BRUTAL Cover, Tosses Old Joe Under the Bus

The Economist, tossed Joe Biden under the bus on Independence Day.

Their new cover reads “No way to run a country” with the photo of a walker with the presidential seal.

Their report begins:

The presidential debate was awful for Joe Biden, but the cover-up has been worse. It was agony to watch a befuddled old man struggling to recall words and facts. His inability to land an argument against a weak opponent was dispiriting. But the operation by his campaign to deny what tens of millions of Americans saw with their own eyes is more toxic than either, because its dishonesty provokes contempt.

The globalist warmongers who read this prestigious journal have known about Joe Biden’s dementia for years. But suddenly, after Donald Trump beat Old Joe soundly in the CNN presidential debate, the international left is even coming out against America’s worst president.

They act as if they are surprised!

These people can never be trusted. They will lie to you and gaslight you until it is absolutely necessary for them to report the obvious.

However, The Economist did not show any love for President Trump in their Biden-bashing cover story.

