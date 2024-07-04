As Calls to Replace Joe Biden Grow Louder, Dem Delegate Warns: Black Gals Will ‘Blow the Party Up’ If a White Man is Picked Over Kamala (Video)

Areva Martin, an attorney and California delegate for Biden for President has a message for Democrats. If you replace feeble Joe Biden with a White man and bypass VP Kamala Harris, Black gals will ‘blow the party up.’

Martin joined “The Stephen A. Smith Show” to discuss Biden’s disastrous debate performance and what might happen if Democrats try to replace the nursing home-eligible candidate at the top of the ticket.

Martin said that Dems should “stay the course” with Joe and that passing over Harris with a “White man” would be a dealbreaker with black women.

She told Smith, “First of all, Stephen, who are we agreeing? There is a long list of Democrats: Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer. ”

“The list goes on and on and on … Where is there a consensus? You’ve got to build consensus and there is not consensus right now. If you pick a white man over Kamala Harris, black women, I can tell you this, we gon’ walk away, we gon’ blow the party up.”

Smith followed up, asking Martin who Black female voters might move to if Dems chose another candidate. She replied, “So where are we getting agreement from on who this ideal Democratic candidate should be?” Tell me that”. “Nobody’s told me who it should be. And then tell me how you’re gonna get the 4,000 delegates, which I am one of them. I’m a delegate coming from California. So who’s going to step out? One, tell Joe Biden he’s got to step aside because … everyone is not being mature about this process.” Adding, “Joe Biden is not just the president; there’s a whole team of people, there’s an administration.” “So if Joe Biden, when he gets reelected, which my prediction is that he will, he brings with him Kamala Harris, the most diverse administration in the history of this country. Y’all need to just stay the course. We got more black judges appointed under Joe Biden than anyone, even President Barack Obama.”

Watch: