Dem Congressman and Longtime Biden Ally Says Old Joe ‘Didn’t Seem’ to Recognize Him

A Democratic Congressman and longtime ally of Joe Biden has revealed that the president no longer recognizes him.

Seth Moulton, who has represented Massachusetts’s 6th congressional district since 2015, says that he has known Biden for over a decade.

In a column for The Boston Globe in which he joined the chorus of Democrats calling on the 81-year-old to step aside, Moulton said Biden’s memory loss was part of a “deeper problem.”

He explained:

In the early days after my contentious 2014 primary race for the US House of Representatives, when the party establishment had lined up against me, I felt like an outcast even though I had won. Then-Vice President Joe Biden showed up. He held a big rally for my general election campaign in Lynn, and I have treasured him as a mentor and friend ever since. Perhaps he saw a little of himself in a young upstart taking on an entrenched incumbent. That’s how he won his first race, too. The next year, after I had won the general election, he would invite me to breakfast at the vice president’s house and teach me about Congress. Sometimes he would pick up the phone to comment on a TV interview. Every time we crossed paths and I caught his eye, he would break into that big, wide Joe Biden grin and say how glad he was to see me. It was like that just last Christmas at the White House Ball.

Yet despite their numerous meetings, Biden had forgotten who he was when the pair met during D-Day celebrations last month:

More recently, I saw him in a small group at Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognize me. Of course, that can happen as anyone ages, but as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem. It was a crushing realization, and not because a person I care about had a rough night but because everything is riding on Biden’s ability to beat Donald Trump in November. America needs him to win and, like most Americans, I’m no longer confident that he can. The president should bow out of the race.

Moulton joins the growing chorus of Democrats calling on Biden to drop out the race, mainly out of fear that he will lose to Donald Trump.

Biden has so far resisted these calls, although some reports indicate he may drop out as soon as this weekend as a result of mounting pressure from senior party officials.